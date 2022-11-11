Musk ends remote work at Twitter, tells staff 'difficult times ahead'

He also reportedly told employees that they should be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week.

Musk, however, said that he would only approve remote work on a case-by-case basis.

In March this year, then Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal had told employees that wherever you feel most productive and creative is "where you will work and that includes WFH full-time forever".

"Decisions about where you work, whether you feel safe traveling for business, and what events you attend, should be yours," he had told the staff.

Meanwhile, several top companies, including insurer Allianz and automaker Audi, have paused ad spend on Twitter in response to the Musk takeover.

Musk told advertisers on Wednesday that he had heard their concerns.

In his online meeting with advertisers, Musk told them how paid verification via Blue subscription service and support for a creator ecosystem could herald growth for Twitter.