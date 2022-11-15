Musk fires employee who corrected him on Twitter

Elon Musk said that he has fired Eric Frohnhoefer, a Twitter employee who had publicly corrected him on the micro-blogging platform.

The saga began on Sunday when Musk posted a tweet to apologise for the micro-blogging platform's bad performance in "many countries" and claimed that the application makes over 1,000 "poorly batched" remote procedure calls to "render a home timeline", reports The Verge.

Frohnhoefer, who tweeted that he had spent six years working on Twitter for Android, retweeted Musk's statement saying it was incorrect.