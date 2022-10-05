Musk proposes going ahead with deal to buy Twitter: Report

Musk has been trying to back out of the deal for several months after signing on to buy the social media platform in April.



Shareholders have already approved the sale.



Musk claimed that Twitter under-counted the number of fake accounts on its platform, and Twitter sued when Musk announced the deal was off.

"We write to notify you that the Musk Parties intend to proceed to closing of the transaction," read a copy of the letter to Twitter filed with the SEC.

Twitter confirmed to AFP that it received the letter from Musk, and said it intends to close the buyout deal at the agreed-on price of $54.20 per share.