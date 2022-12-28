Musk says open to buying Substack to take on corporate media

Musk's reaction came after witnessing a lukewarm response from mainstream and corporate media on various versions of "Twitter Files" that he has revealed via independent journalists.



"Why is corporate journalism rushing to defend the state instead of the people?" Musk further asked.



The Twitter CEO was reacting to Leighton Woodhouse, a freelance reporter and documentary filmmaker, who posted on Substack that "establishment journalists' response to the Twitter Files is that of a profession committed to protecting the state instead of exposing it".