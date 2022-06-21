Musk says Tesla will cut salaried workforce by 10% over 3 months

Elon Musk on Tuesday said that Tesla will reduce its salaried workforce by 10 per cent over the next three months.



Addressing the Qatar Economic Forum organised by Bloomberg, the world's richest man said that the electric car-maker will cut salaries by 10 per cent over the next three months, as the company navigates the global macro-economic conditions.



This would result in reducing Tesla's total headcount by roughly 3.5 per cent.



Tesla employs more than 100,000 people across its facilities, and saw over 40 per cent increase in the company's workforce last year.