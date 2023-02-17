Musk shuts Delhi and Mumbai offices, sends staff home

Three months after firing more than 90 percent of its staff in India, Elon Musk has shut down two of three Twitter offices in India and directed its employees to work from home.

The shutdown of these offices in Delhi and Mumbai is being seen as Musk's mission to cut costs and turn the struggling social media service profitable in the tech world, media has reported.

Twitter continues to maintain an office in Bengaluru, which is primarily staffed by engineers, the sources said. There are only three employees remaining in the Indian team, claimed CNBC-TV 18, citing sources.