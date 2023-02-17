Musk shuts Delhi and Mumbai offices, sends staff home
In November last year, Musk fired more than 90 per cent of its staff in India
Three months after firing more than 90 percent of its staff in India, Elon Musk has shut down two of three Twitter offices in India and directed its employees to work from home.
The shutdown of these offices in Delhi and Mumbai is being seen as Musk's mission to cut costs and turn the struggling social media service profitable in the tech world, media has reported.
Twitter continues to maintain an office in Bengaluru, which is primarily staffed by engineers, the sources said. There are only three employees remaining in the Indian team, claimed CNBC-TV 18, citing sources.
Last month, Musk, who failed to pay the rent for Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, asked its remaining staff in Singapore to stop coming to the office and work remotely as the company had reportedly failed to pay the monthly rent.
In November last year, Musk fired more than 90 per cent of its staff in India. Globally, Twitter has laid off more than 50 per cent of its staff.
According to reports, Twitter employees were informed about the decision via email, instructing them to leave the CapitaGreen building and work from home.
Casey Newton of Platformer said in a tweet, "Twitter employees were just walked out of its Singapore office - its Asia-Pacific headquarters - over nonpayment of rent".
Musk announced that he will step down as the Twitter CEO at World Government Summit in Dubai.
“I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it's in a financially healthy place, and the product roadmap is clearly laid out,” said Musk. “I don't know, (but) I'm guessing probably towards the end of this year (for the new CEO).”
