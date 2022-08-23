Musk subpoenas ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey amid legal battle

As Elon Musk is getting ready to fight a lawsuit by Twitter seeking to make him complete the $44 billion acquisition he had proposed, the tech billionaire's legal team submitted a subpoena for evidence from former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

The microblogging platform and Musk are preparing for their October 17 trial date at the Delaware Court of Chancery to argue over his attempt to break their acquisition agreement, reports The Verge.

Dorsey stepped down as Twitter CEO for the second time last November and handed control of the company he helped create to Parag Agrawal.