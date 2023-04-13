Musk unveils subscription-based monetisation plan for creators

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Thursday announced that 'Subscriptions' are now enabled on the platform -- a way for people's most engaged followers to help them earn money from Twitter for their contributions on the platform.



A Twitter user Shibetoshi Nakamoto, the creator of the popular cryptocurrency Dogecoin, recently took to the platform to share a screenshot of Musk's Twitter profile, showing that the tech billionaire had subscribed to his account.



Along with the screenshot, Shibetoshi tweeted: "I don't usually flex but today was a stressful day and I am giving myself a flex."



To which Musk replied: "We're firing up creator subscriptions bigtime! Works for longform text, pics or video."