Musk will let Twitter users make digital payments, earn more

"Now we can say, okay, you've got a balance on your account. Do you want to send money to someone else within Twitter? Musk told advertisers.



The user can then move the money out of Twitter by transferring it to an authenticated bank account.



Musk also detailed how Twitter users can earn high interest rates. "The next step would be this offer for an extremely compelling money market account where you get an extremely high yield on your balance," he said.