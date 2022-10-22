Musk's antics in Twitter deal make life super tough for banks

Elon Musk's antics have made life tough for banks that are helping finance his takeover of Twitter, the media reported.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal citing sources, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Barclays are finding it hard to hold all $13 billion of debt backing the deal rather than sell it.

Banks would likely face losses of around $500 million or more if they tried to sell Twitter's debt at current market prices.