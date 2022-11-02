Musk's decision to charge for Twitter verified status ticks off users

After taking control of social media network Twitter on October 27, multi-billionaire Elon Musk has made several claims of structural changes that have enraged the Twitter community. The latest in his proposed list of modifications to be made to the bird app is that Twitter users who desire to keep or acquire a ‘blue tick’ – verified status – will have to purchase it for a cost of $8 monthly.



Original reports indicated that Musk will charge a fee of $20 in exchange for the blue tick. However, after much protest from netizens, he brought it down to $8. Citing reasons such as “we [Twitter] need to pay the bills somehow” – Musk proposes that this system will free the app from bots and scammers.

He also believes that this will prove to be a more egalitarian way of acquiring the verified status than the existing method in which only eminent and widely recognisable personalities are rewarded the blue tick.