Musk's Neuralink cleared for human test of brain implants
The company said clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its first in-human clinical study is "an important first step" for its technology
Elon Musk's brain-implant company Neuralink on Thursday said it received the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval to launch first-in-human clinical study.
The company announced the decision on Twitter, saying the approval "represents an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people."
On at least four occasions since 2019, Musk has predicted that his medical device company would soon start human trial of a brain impant to treat intractable conditions like paralysis and blindness.
But the company, founded in 2016, did not seek approval until early 2022.
