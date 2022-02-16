Musk's Neuralink denies monkeys were harmed during brain-chip research

In a third instance, a female macaque monkey had electrodes implanted into its brain, then was "overcome with vomiting, retching and gasping".



Days later, researchers wrote that the animal "appeared to collapse from exhaustion/fatigue" and was subsequently euthanised.



The experiments involved 23 monkeys in all. At least 15 of them died or were euthanised by 2020, according to the animal rights group.



The company, however, said that no such injuries occurred at any time to animals housed at UC Davis while part of Neuralink's project".



"At Neuralink, we are never satisfied with the current standards for animal well being and we will always push ourselves to do more for the animals that are contributing so much to humanity," it added.



Musk claims that Neuralink's brain chips will one day make humans hyper-intelligent and let paralysed people walk again.