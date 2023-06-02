NASA invites public to send a 'Message in a Bottle' that will fly aboard Europa Clipper

NASA has launched a new campaign offering the public the opportunity to have their name stencilled onto a microchip, which will ride aboard NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft next year.

Europa Clipper spacecraft is scheduled for journey to Jupiter and its moon Europa in October 2024.

As part of the 'Message in a Bottle' campaign, names received before 11:59 pm EST, December 31, 2023, will be stencilled onto a microchip, along with the poem, written by US Poet Laureate Ada Limón and titled "In Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europa", the space agency said in a statement.