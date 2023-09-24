NASA prepares for largest asteroid sample brought to Earth

Ending its seven-year long expedition, a NASA space capsule carrying samples from the surface of an asteroid is making its return to Earth on Sunday.

If OSIRIS-REx makes a successful landing, it will mark the third and largest asteroid sample to have ever been brought to Earth in history.

The OSIRIS-REx capsule, launched by NASA in collaboration with the University of Arizona, is going to make a parachute landing at 10:55 am EDT (1455 GMT) in the Utah desert.

The capsule's safe landing is risky but mission managers at the US space agency are hoping for a "spot-on" touchdown.