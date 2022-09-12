NASA remembers 9/11 attacks in iconic images taken from ISS

The US space agency has shared images of the 9/11 terrorist attack in 2001 taken from the International Space Station (ISS), along with the historic image that shows a smoke plume rising from the Manhattan area after two planes crashed into the towers of the World Trade Center (WTC).

The photo was taken of metropolitan New York City (and other parts of New York as well as New Jersey) on the morning of September 11, 2001.

Expedition 3 Commander Frank Culbertson was aboard the International Space Station (ISS) at the time of the attacks, and the only American on the crew.