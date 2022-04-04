NASA satellites detect 1st ever decline in human CO2 emissions

The results represent a leap forward for researchers studying regional effects of climate change and tracking results of mitigation strategies, the team said.



The method allows detection of changes in atmospheric CO2 just a month or two after they happen, providing fast, actionable information about how human and natural emissions are evolving.



When Covid pandemic forced people to stay home, there were fewer cars and other means of transport on the road, which meant steep drops in the amount of greenhouse gases and pollutants released into the atmosphere.



But with CO2, a "steep drop" needs to be put in context, said Lesley Ott, a research meteorologist at NASA's Global Modeling and Assimilation Office at Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.



This gas can last in the atmosphere for up to a century after it is released, which is why short-term changes could get lost in the overall global carbon cycle, a sequence of absorption and release that involves natural processes as well as human ones. The lockdowns of early 2020 are one small part of the total CO2 picture for the year.