NASA spacecraft snaps images of Jupiter's moons Io, Europa

Io is the solar system's most volcanic body, while Europa's icy surface hides a global ocean of liquid water beneath.



The Juno spacecraft is expected to make its closest fly-by of Europa in decades, later this year, in September, NASA said.



During this fly-by, the probe will use several of its scientific instruments to study Europa in greater detail and capture even more stunning views of the mysterious moon.



The Juno mission will also make close approaches to Io in late 2023 and early 2024, according to the NASA statement. The mission is currently expected to end in September 2025.