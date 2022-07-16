NASA's James telescope reveals stunning images of Jupiter, its moon

After releasing stunning coloured images of thousands of galaxies in our universe, NASA has now unveiled outstanding images of Jupiter and spectra of several asteroids taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The data demonstrates Webb's ability to track solar system targets and produce images and spectra with unprecedented detail, the US space agency said in a statement.

New images show distinct bands that encircle Jupiter as well as the Great Red Spot, a storm big enough to swallow the Earth.