NASA's Orion spacecraft on course to return to Earth on Dec 11

"When Orion re-enters Earth's atmosphere in just a few days, it will come back hotter and faster than ever before -- the ultimate test before we put astronauts on board. Next up, re-entry," he added.



As soon as Orion splashes down, a team of divers, engineers, and technicians will depart the ship on small boats and arrive at the capsule.



Once there, they will secure it and prepare to tow it into the back of the ship, known as the well deck.



The divers will attach a cable to pull the spacecraft into the ship, called the winch line, and up to four additional tending lines to attach points on the spacecraft. The winch will pull Orion into a specially designed cradle inside the ship's well deck and the other lines will control the motion of the spacecraft.