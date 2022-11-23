NASA's Webb reveals molecular, chemical profile of distant world's skies

"We observed the exoplanet with multiple instruments that, together, provide a broad swath of the infrared spectrum and a panoply of chemical fingerprints inaccessible until (this mission)," said Natalie Batalha, an astronomer at the University of California, Santa Cruz.



The most recent data also suggest how these clouds might appear up close: broken up rather than a single, uniform blanket covering the planet, said the report.



"This is the first time we see concrete evidence of photochemistry -- chemical reactions initiated by energetic stellar light -- on exoplanets," said Shang-Min Tsai, a researcher at the University of Oxford in the UK.