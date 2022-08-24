NASA's Webb telescope captures Jupiter's faint rings, Great Red Spot

The Great Red Spot, a famous storm so big it could swallow Earth, appears white in these views, as do other clouds, because they are reflecting a lot of sunlight.

"The brightness here indicates high altitude - so the Great Red Spot has high-altitude hazes, as does the equatorial region," said Heidi Hammel, Webb interdisciplinary scientist for solar system observations.

In a wide-field view, Webb sees Jupiter with its faint rings, which are a million times fainter than the planet, and two tiny moons called Amalthea and Adrastea.

"This one image sums up the science of our Jupiter system program, which studies the dynamics and chemistry of Jupiter itself, its rings, and its satellite system," said Thierry Fouchet, a professor at the Paris Observatory.

The $10 billion Webb telescope is an international programme led by NASA, European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.

The telescope's aim is to solve mysteries in our solar system, look beyond distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it.