NASA's Webb telescope spots its first Earth-like exoplanet

Although the team can't conclude what is present, they can definitely say what is not present.



"There are some terrestrial-type atmospheres that we can rule out," said Lustig-Yaeger. "It can't have a thick methane-dominated atmosphere, similar to that of Saturn's moon Titan.a



Webb also revealed that the planet is a few hundred degrees warmer than Earth.



If clouds are detected, it may lead the researchers to conclude that the planet is more like Venus, which has a carbon dioxide atmosphere and is perpetually shrouded in thick clouds.



"We're at the forefront of studying small, rocky exoplanets," Lustig-Yaeger said.