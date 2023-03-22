New Covid-origins study hints at spillover: Scientists

"Of course, this is not direct evidence. But this is the best we can get now, because all the animals have been eliminated from the market and we don't have swabs of the animals," Leo Poon, a virologist at the University of Hong Kong, was quoted as saying in a report in the journal Nature.



However, some researchers said the analysis "falls short of definitive proof," as they did not find an infected animal.



The work confirms the animal species that were at the market, but because it includes only samples that had tested positive, "there is no data in this work associating SARS-CoV-2 with the presence of any of these animals", Justin Kinney, a quantitative biologist at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in New York, was quoted as saying.



"These data do not provide a definitive answer to the question of how the pandemic began," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), at a recent press event. "But every piece of data is important in moving us closer to that answer," he said.