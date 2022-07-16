New NASA mission launched to study airborne mineral dust

EMIT will map the world's mineral dust source regions.

The data will help scientists understand which kinds of dust dominate each region and advance their understanding of dust's impact on climate and the Earth system today and in the future.

Right now, scientists don't know whether mineral dust has a cumulative heating or cooling effect on the planet.

"That's because dust particles in the atmosphere have different properties. For instance, some particles may be dark red, while others may be white," said NASA.

EMIT will provide a detailed picture of how much dust comes from dark versus light minerals.

In the absence of more specific data, scientists currently characterise mineral dust in climate models as yellow general average of dark and light.

Because of this, the effects that mineral dust may have on climate and that climate may have on mineral dust are not well represented in computer models, the US space agency said.