New UK bill to send tech CEOs faster to jail if fail to comply

In a significant move, the UK government on Thursday said that its revised online safety law will speed up the process against tech CEOs to send them to jail if their platforms fail to comply with the Online Safety regulation.



New measures in the law include tougher and quicker criminal sanctions for tech bosses and new criminal offences for falsifying and destroying data.



The Bill was originally drafted with a power for senior managers of large online platforms to be held criminally liable for failing to ensure their company complies with media and comms regulator, Ofcom's information requests in an accurate and timely manner.



"In the draft Bill, this power was deferred and so could not be used by Ofcom for at least two years after it became law. The Bill introduced today reduces the period to two months to strengthen penalties for wrongdoing from the outset," said the UK government.