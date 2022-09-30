No hirings, more layoffs soon: Mark Zuckerberg to employees

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made it clear that the social network is freezing hiring across the board, warning that more layoffs are in the pipeline.

According to The Verge, Zuckerberg made these comments during an internal call to employees.

Zuckerberg mentioned during the last Meta earnings call that "Our plan is to steadily reduce headcount growth over the next year. Many teams are going to shrink so we can shift energy to other areas."