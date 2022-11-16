Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music: Study

The research included 33 studies, corresponding to data from 35 records and 19,046 participants. 17 records focused on PLD use and 18 focused on loud entertainment venues.



The researchers also estimated the number of people who could be at risk of hearing loss by considering the estimated global population of 12-34 year-olds in 2022 (2.8 billion) and the best estimates of exposure to unsafe listening practices from PLDs or loud entertainment venues.



The research indicates that the prevalence of unsafe listening practices from PLD use and attendance at loud entertainment venues is common worldwide -- 24 per cent and 48 per cent, respectively, among teens and young people.



The researchers estimate that the global number of teens and young adults who could potentially be at the risk of hearing loss as a result ranges from 0.67 to 1.35 billion.