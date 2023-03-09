Over 10 million older adults in India likely have dementia: AI study

This compares to prevalence rates recorded in similar age groups of 8.8 per cent in the US, 9 per cent in the UK and between 8.5 and 9 per cent in Germany and France, they said.



The prevalence of dementia was greater for those who were older, were females, received no education, and lived in rural areas, the researchers found.



"Our research was based on the first and only nationally representative aging study in India with more than 30,000 participating older adults in the country," said Haomiao Jin, co-author of the study and Lecturer in Health Data Sciences at the University of Surrey, UK.