Oversight Board tells FB, Insta to protect users from 'doxing'

"As such, the Board favours narrowing the exceptions to the Privacy Violations policy to help Meta better protect the private residential information of people both on and off its platforms".



In its policy advisory opinion, the Board made 17 recommendations covering content policy, enforcement, and transparency.



"Create a specific communications channel for victims of doxing, available to both people who use its platforms and those who do not. This should be easily accessed, allow the victim to explain in detail their situation and risks the content creates for them, and prompt swift action from the company," the Board elaborated.



Meta should prioritise action when the impacted person says they belong to a group facing heightened risk to their safety in the region where the private residence is located, it added.