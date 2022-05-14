Parag Agrawal explains why a 'lame-duck' CEO will keep changing Twitter

"Changes impacting people are always hard. And some have been asking why a "lame-duck" CEO would make these changes if we're getting acquired anyway. The short answer is very simple: We take pride in our work," he added.



"Regardless of the company's future ownership, we're here improving Twitter as a product and business for customers, partners, shareholders, and all of you," Agrawal added.



On the $44 billion Musk deal, he said: "While I expect the deal to close, we need to be prepared for all scenarios and always do what's right for Twitter. I'm accountable for leading and operating Twitter, and our job is to build a stronger Twitter every day."



On hiring freeze and other cost-cutting measures he announced, Agrawal said: "Our industry is in a very challenging macro environment - right now. I won't use the deal as an excuse to avoid making important decisions for the health of the company, nor will any leader at Twitter."