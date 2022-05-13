Parag Agrawal should restore Trump's account: Elon Musk

The micro-blogging platform had permanently banned Trump after thousands of his supporters violently stormed the Capitol Hill in January last year.



"Banning Trump from Twitter didn't end Trump's voice. It will amplify it among the right and this is why it is morally wrong and flat out stupid," he was quoted as saying.



Trump, however, has decided not to join the micro-blogging site despite Musk buying it, saying "Twitter has become very boring".