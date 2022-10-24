Philips to cut 4,000 jobs as company faces multiple challenges: CEO

Tech firm Philips on Monday announced to slash 4,000 jobs as the company faces "multiple challenges" which was reflected in its Q3 earnings.

New Philips CEO Roy Jakobs said the move to improve productivity and agility "includes the difficult, but necessary decision to immediately reduce our workforce by around 4,000 roles globally, which we do not take lightly and will implement with respect towards impacted colleagues."

The job cuts represent over 5 per cent of the company's workforce.