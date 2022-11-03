Proptech firm Opendoor lays off 550 employees amid challenging market

Proptech platform Opendoor has laid off nearly 550 employees, or 18 per cent of its workforce, as the real estate technology company navigates through "one of the most challenging real estate markets in 40 years."

The company's CEO and Co-founder Eric Wu said in a blog post that prior to the fresh firing round, they scaled back their capacity by over 830 positions -- primarily by reducing third party resourcing -- and eliminating millions of fixed expenses.

"We've made the difficult decision to reduce our team by 550 people across all functions -- approximately 18 per cent of the company," Wu said late on Wednesday.