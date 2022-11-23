Received 55,497 requests for user data from Indian government: Meta

Of the total volume, the US continues to submit the largest number of requests, followed by India, Germany, Brazil, France and the UK.



"In the US, we received 69,363 requests, which was 15.6 per cent more than the total we received in the second half of 2021," said Meta.



During this reporting period, the volume of content restrictions based on local law increased globally 75 per cent from 50,959 in the second half of 2021 to 89,368 in the first half of 2022.



"In the first half of 2022, we identified 64 disruptions of Facebook services in 15 countries, compared to 38 disruptions in 12 countries in the second half of 2021," Meta said.