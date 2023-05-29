Report says Twitter okayed 83% of govt requests to restrict content, Musk reacts

Under Elon Musk, Twitter approved a staggering 83 per cent of government requests to either restrict or block content globally, including in India and Turkey, the media reported.



Since Musk's takeover in October 2022, the micro-blogging platform received 971 requests from governments (compared to only 338 in the six-month period from October 2021 to April 2022), according to a report in El Pais, a Spanish-language daily newspaper.



"The company fully acceded to 808 of them and partially acceded to 154. In the year prior to Musk taking control, Twitter agreed to 50 per cent of such requests, in line with the compliance rate indicated in the company's last transparency report (none have been published since October 2022)," the report noted.



Following Musk's takeover, that figure has risen to 83 per cent, according to data by technology information portal 'Rest of World'.



When Bloomberg columnist Matthew Yglesias shared the report on Twitter on Monday, with the caption "I'm a free speech absolutist", an angry Musk reacted: "You're such a numbskull. Please point out where we had an actual choice and we will reverse it."



The columnist responded: "Look, I'm not the one who bought Twitter amidst a blaze of proclamations about free speech principles. Obviously, you're within your rights to run your business however you want."



In April, Musk said that by 'free speech,' he simply means that which matches the law.