Researchers elucidate molecular structure of endodomain of Covid's spike protein

"Our team has deciphered the shape of the endodomain of spike protein, in isolation, as a reductionist approach. We found that there is no order or structure, and this is an intrinsically disordered region. The endodomain is an important part of spike protein as it contains transporting signals that help in the movement of protein inside host cells and thus play a crucial role in infection," Rajanish Giri, Associate Professor, School of Basic Sciences, IIT Mandi, said in a statement.



"Due to the absence of specific order or structure, this is the part of Dark Proteome of the virus. It also suggests that the endodomain can adopt a fully disordered or partially disordered structure under different conditions. For studying the SARS-CoV-2 spike endodomain, we have used advanced computational algorithms and laboratory techniques. We have also proved, what have only remained speculations so far, the structural flexibilities of the C-terminal region or endodomain," Giri added.



Given the importance of the spike protein in the virus' infectivity, considerable research work is being carried out all over the world on characterizing their molecular structure. It is now known that the spike protein comprises a section that is outside the main virus body (the extravirion) known as ectodomain; a section that crosses the viral membrane (transmembrane); and a section that is inside the viral structure (the intravirion), known as endodomain.