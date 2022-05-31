Researchers identify rise in Guillain-Barre syndrome following AstraZeneca vax

A correlation between a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and a small but significant rise in cases of the serious neurological condition Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), has been identified.



Researchers at the University College London (UCL) said they are yet to understand the cause of the link. However, they noted that the small numbers of GBS cases observed appear similar to increases previously seen in other mass vaccination campaigns.



Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) is a rare but serious autoimmune condition that attacks the peripheral nervous system, typically resulting in numbness, weakness and pain in the limbs and sometimes resulting in paralysis of breathing.



In the UK, Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine was rolled out in December 2020, followed by AstraZeneca in January 2021, then Moderna in April 2021.



In the study, published in the journal Brain, researchers observed that between January to October 2021, 996 GBS cases were recorded in the UK, but with an unusual spike in GBS reports occurring between March and April 2021.