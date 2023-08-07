Samsung launches Galaxy F34 with 50MP camera in India

Samsung on Monday, August 7, launched a new smartphone under its F-series — Galaxy F34 5G with a 50-megapixel (OIS) camera in India.

As an introductory offer, Galaxy F34 5G will be available for purchase at an all-inclusive price of Rs 16,999 for the 6+128GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8+128GB variant on the company's official website and at select retail stores.

The smartphone comes available in two colour options, Electric Black and Mystic Green.