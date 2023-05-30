Scary Barbie: A ‘terrifying’ beauty discovered through AI

As the world gears up for the premier of Greta Gerwig’s fantasy-comedy film Barbie, there is another ‘Barbie’ making intergalactic ripples.

Earlier this month, astronomers at Purdue University’s College of Science detected a “terrifying” supermassive black hole through an artificial intelligence (AI) engine called the Recommender Engine For Intelligent Transient Tracking (REFITT).

Following the breadcrumbs, researchers found the “brightest event ever witnessed in the universe” — a black hole was seen devouring a distant star in a brutal process termed "spaghettification". The algorithm spotted something that lay undetected for years in a mass of computer-gathered telescope data.

“A distant star, dying a fiery and dramatic death, torn apart by a supermassive black hole in a forgotten corner of the sky. One of the most luminous, energetic, long-lasting transient objects [that] didn’t blaze through the night sky inspiring legends and launching civilizations,” read Purdue’s press statement.

As for its name, "Barbie" has rather prosaic origins (see below!), though this phenomenon is certainly both terrifying and stunning.