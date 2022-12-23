Search engines like Google cannot claim to be 'content-blind': Kerala HC

Moreover, it also opined that in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), it is quite possible for Google to identify the nature of the content and remove the same.

The court pointed out these on a batch of pleas moved by certain litigants seeking erasure of their personal details that were appearing on Google search.



It also clarified that it is not looking at the responsibility or liability of Google for publishing judgments online, and rather, the court is concerned with the eternal nature of information online, which goes against the right to be forgotten.



Therefore, it said that in the absence of legislation, litigants may have to approach the court and it may have to recognise their right and direct removal of such content available online on a case-to-case basis.