S.Korea's lunar orbiter Danuri enters Moon's orbit

Danuri was scheduled to achieve the lunar orbit on Thursday after performing a total of five rounds of LOI maneuvers, the adjustment process for a space vehicle to lower its speed and commit itself to the gravity of the moon.



After travelling for 145 days from Earth, Danuri is now orbiting the moon at a speed of 1.62 kilometres per second in a regular two-hour cycle, the ministry said. It has 93 kgs of fuel left, enough to serve its yearlong mission next year.



The lunar orbiter will transform its system to the main operation mode next month to carry out its mission on the moon.



For the next year, the space vehicle will measure the terrain, magnetic strengths, gamma rays and other traits of the lunar surface using six onboard instruments during its yearlong mission starting in February. The orbiter will also identify potential landing sites for future lunar missions.