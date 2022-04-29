Snap CEO says metaverse is 'ambiguous and hypothetical'

The social media platform Snapchat is growing faster than Facebook and Twitter and in its latest quarterly report, the platform said last week that it grew its daily active users (DAUs) 18 per cent to 332 million (year-on-year).



While Facebook (now Meta) had reported its first loss in the number of DAUs last quarter, Twitter's monetizable DAUs grew only by 2 per cent in the US and 15 per cent globally.



Snap grew its revenue 38 per cent year-over-year to reach $1.06 billion for the quarter that ended March 31, 2022.



"Our first quarter results reflect the underlying momentum in our business through a challenging operating environment," Spiegel had said.



Since January of last year, more than 250 million Snapchatters have engaged with AR shopping Lenses more than 5 billion times.