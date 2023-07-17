Sony and Microsoft agree Call of Duty stays on PlayStation

Microsoft signed a deal with Sony to keep the Call of Duty series available on PlayStation gaming consoles, Microsoft said on Sunday.

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the maker of the best-selling Call of Duty games, has has raised concerns that it could lead to anti-competitive behavior .

The $68.7 billion (around €61 billion) acquisition deal would would be the biggest of its kind in gaming industry history.

Sony was worried that Microsoft would make Call of Duty and other Activision games exclusive to Xbox.

Sunday's "binding agreement" means that Call of Duty will continue to be released on both the Xbox and the Sony Playstation.