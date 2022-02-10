Sony releases voice commands feature to PS5 in new beta update

Sony has released a new beta update for the Playstation 5, which introduces new features such as improved settings menu UI along with a new voice assistant.



In an official blog post, Sony has confirmed that it will start testing a new "Hey PlayStation" voice control feature for the PlayStation 5.



The voice command preview will only be available in the UK and the US, but it is likely that it will be available globally once the feature is out of the beta stage. Players selected to participate in the betas will receive email invitations when the updates are available to download.