Elon Musk's giant rocket SpaceX Starship explodes after launch

SpaceX's giant rocket Starship exploded after its launch from the US state of Texas on Thursday. The rocket got off the launch pad in SpaceX's Starbase in South Texas, which the team behind it counts as a success in itself, but exploded minutes later. The spacecraft failed to separate and reach orbit.

The launch was the first test flight of the Elon Musk-led team's fully integrated starship and super-heavy rocket, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation, according to SpaceX.