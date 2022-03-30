Sun erupts with 17 flares, solar storms to hit Earth on Thursday

While this possible storm is only moderate, NASA and other space agencies keep an eye on solar activity to improve solar weather predictions. A strong flare aimed towards Earth, along with a large CME, may induce problems such as damaging power lines or disabling satellites.



The year 2022 is expected to be relatively quiet for the Sun overall, as we are still towards the beginning of the 11-year solar cycle of activity that began in December 2019. Cycle beginnings usually have fewer sunspots and fewer eruptions. Activity should increase as we approach the peak, forecasted to be in mid-2025.



Scientists are debating how strong this current solar cycle will be, although forecasts so far indicate that the average number of sunspots may be lower than usual, the report said.