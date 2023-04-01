Sundar Pichai promises more capable Bard AI chatbot soon

"This is going to need a lot of debate, no-one knows all the answers," said Pichai.



Google has denied reports that it is copying Microsoft-owned OpenAI's ChatGPT to train its AI chatbot called Bard.



A report in The Information claimed that OpenAI's success "has forced the two AI research teams within Google's parent, Alphabet, to overcome years of intense rivalry to work together".



According to the report, citing sources, software engineers at Google's Brain AI group are working with employees at DeepMind, which is a sibling company within Alphabet to develop software to compete with OpenAI.



However, a Google spokesperson told The Verge that "Bard is not trained on any data from ShareGPT or ChatGPT".



Bard, like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing chatbot, is based on a large language model (LLM), specifically a lightweight and optimised version of LaMDA, which the tech giant said will be updated with newer, more capable models in the future.