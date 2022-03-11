Tablets will be more popular than laptops soon, says Google

Google's CTO of tablets as well as Android co-founder Rich Miner claimed that the Android tablet market has continued to rebound since the pandemic era began and it will be more popular than laptops soon.



He believes there's going to be a "crossover point" at some point in the near future where tablets would surpass laptop sales. Miner made the comments during 'The Android Show' earlier this week.



"I actually think that there's going to be a crossover at some point in the not too distant future where there are more tablets sold annually than there are laptops.