Tesla's self-driving tech's 'failure' to detect kids on road sparks row

Musk said on Thursday: "The Guardian swallows scam video hook, line and sinker!"



According to the report, under the protection of political ads, O'Dowd invested several million dollars in "an ad campaign to attack Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta programme with the goal of having it banned from public roads in the US".



The Dawn Project later released additional footage that doesn't appear in its ad.



"However, the footage is inconsistent with the results published about the test and in the ad," the report noted.



Meanwhile, former US presidential candidate Ralph Nader has called Tesla's FSD technology as one of the "most dangerous and irresponsible actions" by a car company in decades.